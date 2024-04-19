Stifel Nicolaus Increases Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$17.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.23.

ARE stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.33.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total transaction of C$37,191.30. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company's stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

