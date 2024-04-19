The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after acquiring an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $454,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,264 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,369 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

