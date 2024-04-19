The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

