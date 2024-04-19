HF Advisory Group LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,986,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,141,000 after buying an additional 99,314 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Welltower by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.84 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.