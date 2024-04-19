Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC’s holdings in Humana were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $421,332,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $465.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $324.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.55 and its 200 day moving average is $425.01. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.23 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

