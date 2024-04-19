Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,117 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 704% compared to the average daily volume of 1,259 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Trading Down 2.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HUYA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 61,888 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth about $16,189,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 265,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.30.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

See Also

