Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Increased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,121.0% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,902. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.