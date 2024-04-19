Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VZLA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$2.80 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

