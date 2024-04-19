Western Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,146 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

