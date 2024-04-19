Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,444 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

