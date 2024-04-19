Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 169 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 21,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TMO traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.79. The company had a trading volume of 252,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,597. The firm has a market cap of $207.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $571.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.