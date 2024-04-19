Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

