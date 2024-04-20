7,000 Shares in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Purchased by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Norwood Financial by 783.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 436,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 71,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Norwood Financial by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $24.29 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

