Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.39.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5298117 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advantage Energy

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

