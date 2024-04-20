Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. 252,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 733,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 19,321,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,229,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

