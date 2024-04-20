Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. 252,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 733,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.28.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
