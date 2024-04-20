Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$22.10.

AGI opened at C$21.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.78.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

