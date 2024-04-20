Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

