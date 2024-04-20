Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Adtalem Global Education in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ATGE. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $62.99.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $7,305,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 104,431 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $653,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $1,060,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.