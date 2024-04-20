ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.
