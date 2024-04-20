ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATCO

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$36.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.15. ATCO has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$45.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.