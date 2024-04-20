Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Auna in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AUNA opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. Auna has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

