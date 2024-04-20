Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.48 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 25.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Welltower by 22.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Up 0.6 %

WELL opened at $91.32 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.