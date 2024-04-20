Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0878 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of CDPYF stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
