Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Lowered to $2.53 at Macquarie

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Macquarie from $4.50 to $2.53 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 26.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,761,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,940,079. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,837,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 596,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

