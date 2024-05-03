Schneider National’s (SNDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNDR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $22.02. 1,423,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,521. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $11,027,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 368,920 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after acquiring an additional 335,004 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 987,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,337,000 after purchasing an additional 305,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

