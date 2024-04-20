Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.38.

TSE:CS opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.24, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3505466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. Corporate insiders own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

