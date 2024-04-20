CIBC Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$15.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.02.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.57. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

