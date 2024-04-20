Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Down 12.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 12.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 34,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 239,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Dogness (International) Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOGZ. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dogness (International) in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

Further Reading

