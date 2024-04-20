DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 2,535,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

