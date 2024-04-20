Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BNCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.62 on May 8th

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6177 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Banca Mediolanum Stock Performance

Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

