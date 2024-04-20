Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $800.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $884.89 and its 200 day moving average is $735.34. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

