First Tin (LON:1SN) Shares Up 1.9%

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 152,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 179,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.40 ($0.07).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.90. The stock has a market cap of £14.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.00.
First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
