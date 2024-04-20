Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 55.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Elbit Systems stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $173.01 and a fifty-two week high of $225.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.