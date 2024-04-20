Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,884. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

