InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of InspireMD stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.83.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $4,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

