Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 2,921 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $121.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

