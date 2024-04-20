International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $86.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.35.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.
