International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives $86.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $4,171,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $97.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.