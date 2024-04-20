J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 4,218 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,004,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.62. The stock had a trading volume of 132,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

