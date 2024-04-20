Jefferies Financial Group Increases Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$14.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.05.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$11.96 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$8.16 and a twelve month high of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total value of C$408,099.51. In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Also, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

