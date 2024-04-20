Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,302 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,602. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,756,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

