Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $21,671.28 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 948 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $21,671.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,677.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Balaji Gandhi sold 7,778 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $175,938.36.

On Monday, March 25th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $81,327.84.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Phreesia stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

