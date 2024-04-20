Michael Tobin Buys 2,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,224.32).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £6,500 ($8,091.62).

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £10,551.50 ($13,135.19).

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,443.67).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin purchased 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,438.44).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at GBX 263 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.21. The stock has a market cap of £43.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.45 and a beta of 1.22. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($4.85).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

