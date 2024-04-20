Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 0.6%

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 128.89 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.62). 135,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 138,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.75 ($1.63).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £149.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,158.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.50.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.67%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

