Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.9% Following Earnings Beat

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $619.80 and last traded at $618.92. Approximately 1,160,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,198,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.69.

The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $240.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $605.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.07.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

