Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Raised by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $76.54 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $82.58. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.774 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

