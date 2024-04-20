Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 915,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.53. 5,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,079. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.58. Leuthold Core ETF has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

