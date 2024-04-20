OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) versus ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Head to Head Analysis

ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ZIP and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ZIP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIP N/A N/A N/A OppFi -0.20% 23.92% 7.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 87.2% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIP 0 1 0 0 2.00 OppFi 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZIP and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OppFi has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than ZIP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIP and OppFi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OppFi $508.95 million 0.65 -$1.00 million ($0.02) -149.43

ZIP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats ZIP on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIP

(Get Free Report)

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store. It also provides unsecured loans and lines of credit to SMEs. The company was formerly known as ZipMoney Limited and changed its name to Zip Co Limited in December 2017. Zip Co Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.