Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $970.57 Average PT from Analysts

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $976.41.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.22, for a total transaction of $95,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,540,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,148,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $896.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $953.01 and its 200-day moving average is $891.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $684.80 and a 12-month high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

