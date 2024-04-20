SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Price Performance
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 158.17% and a negative net margin of 49.29%.
Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
