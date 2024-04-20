Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Bank of America started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $114.56 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.43 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

