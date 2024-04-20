REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Raised to $20.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut REV Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

REVG stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in REV Group by 236.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

